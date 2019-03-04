Fighters of the Week

1. Kamaru Usman: Covered Tyron Woodley like a cheap suit, sending his title reign out the door with an absolute whimper. Woodley barely showed up, and whomever his stunt double that took his place for the night got taken down with alarming regularity, and Usman pitched a dominant shutout en route to becoming the UFC Welterweight champion.

2. Jon Jones: Barely broke a sweat against Anthony Smith, who didn’t bother to show up for his championship fight.

3. Pedro Munhoz: Munhoz has had an underrated career in the UFC; 8-3 with his only losses decisions to John Dodson, Jimmie Rivera, and Raphael Assuncao. After getting in a firefight with a former champion and coming out the conqueror is quite a feather in his cap, and he might be a win away from a title shot.

4. Johnny Walker: He did it again! Another sub-minute finish for Walker, who isn’t getting paid by the goddamned hour, here, asshole. In the shallowest division in MMA, he might parlay this into a title shot.

5. Mariana Juarez: The 39-year old veteran retained her WBC Bantamweight championship and handed challenger Eva Naranjo her first career loss.

6. Jordan Marshall/Boo Dryden/Elijah Ozuna/Cardeionte Wilson/Ethan Karsten/Michial Foy/Trajan Hurd/Charles Small/Tyree Sutton/Antonio Andrade: Your 2019 NJCAA Wrestling champions.

7. Matheus Liniz/Tim Spriggs: Winners of the 76kg and 100kg Spyder Invitational Qualifying tournament, respectively.

8. James Webb: With all the finishes Webb and Thomas Robertsen have had, I called this one to be a barnburner in two articles last week, and these two did not disappoint. It was another finish, this time Webb finished Robertsen by arm-triangle choke to claim the vacant Cage Warriors Middleweight title.

9. Weili Zhang: That’s 3-0 in the UFC and 19-1 overall for the Chinese strawweight, who made her PPV main card debut and defeated Tecia Torres in a back-and-forth grappling battle. Strawweight needs fresh faces, and she seems to have been one of the few to come out of Asian MMA and thrive in the UFC. Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar, and Tecia Torres is one hell of a three-win run.

10. Zabit Magomedsharipov: Jeremy Stephens is a tough out for anyone, but Zabit’s steady rise is going as planned, that’s 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the UFC. Dagestan continues to take over.

11. Gutemberg Pereira: Defended his Fight To Win Heavyweight Championship over Alexandro Ceconi by triangle in the main event of Fight To Win 103 on FloGrappling.

12. Jordan Gill: Claimed the vacant WBA International Featherweight strap in the main event of ESPN+/SKY’s Matchroom card in the UK staying undefeated in the process after a three-round pasting of Emmanuel Dominguez.

13. Sammy Mongonia: Banked a TKO win in the main event of Friday Night Fights live on UFC Fight Pass.

14. Hannah Cifers: Took home the biggest upset win of the weekend, defeating Polyana Viana on the opening bout of UFC 235.

15. Diego Sanchez: Careful who you call out, Mickey. The Nightmare isn’t dead yet!