Look: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski's sexy model girlfriend dazzles on vacation

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has suffered a number of injuries over the years, and he may or may not return to the team in 2019, but at least he still has his beautiful swimsuit model girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Kostek is a former Patriots cheerleader, which is how the two first met. She’s no longer a cheerleader, but still models, which is made clear by the stunning photos she posts on Instagram.

She posted a few photos to her IG story, and you’ll probably want to check them out, as it appears she, Gronk and former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker (along with his wife, Jessie James) are all partying it up in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Looks like a fun time.