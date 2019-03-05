WWE News: The Shield Competing At 'Fastlane', Top Name Not Advertised For 'Extreme Rules', ‘WrestleMania' Guest Stars

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw was the final show before Fastlane this Sunday night, and the PPV continued to take shape with the announcement that Becky Lynch will be facing Charlotte Flair. If Lynch can defeat Flair, she will secure a spot in the Raw Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 35.

Also on Raw this week, it was announced that The Shield will be teaming up at Fastlane this Sunday to face the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Below is the updated card for WWE Fastlane airing live from Cleveland.

WWE Championship Match:

-Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match:

-The Usos (c’s) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

-Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

-Bayley and Sasha Banks (c’s) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

Top Matches Advertised For ‘Extreme Rules’

This week’s episode of WWE Raw took place in Philadelphia, and according to PWInsider, during the show the following matches were announced for the Extreme Rules PPV taking place on July 14th in Philly.

-Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

As always, WWE event cards are subject to change, so it is possible the above two matches could change by the time the PPV rolls around. The Extreme Rules PPV is typically a hardcore themed event, and with The Shield set to take on Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley at Fastlane, and with Dean Ambrose expected to be leaving WWE in April, it’s possible the advertised Extreme Rules bouts could get stipulations.

‘SNL’ Stars Appearing At ‘WrestleMania’

It was also announced on Raw this week that Saturday Night Live stars and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as correspondents at WrestleMania 35.

Following a run-in with Braun Strowman on Raw, Colin Jost might have to contend with The Monster Among Men at WrestleMania, as WWE teased a possible confrontation, Tweeting, “Good news: Colin Jost is OK. Bad news: He’ll run into Braun Strowman again at WrestleMania.”