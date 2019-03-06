NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Gordon Hayward

Hoops Manifesto

March 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) dunks the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Gordon Hayward – Boston (vs Golden State)

30 points, 12-16 FG, 4 3PTs, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

That is more what the Celtics had in mind when they signed Hayward.

 


