Odell Beckham Jr. seen clubbing it up at European hot spot (Photo)

By March 7, 2019

By: |

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been tearing it up in Europe, doing the rounds and hitting up a number of different events, as players have been known to do during the offseason.

Earlier in the week, he was in London, sparring in the ring with boxer Anthony Joshua.

AJBXNG x OBJ 📸

He also hit up PSG’s training center, Ooredoo Centre, on Monday. He mixed it up with a number of players, and was also given a custom No. 13 PSG jersey, with “OBJ” printed on the back of it.

OBJ also found some time to hit the clubs, as he was spotted there by another Instagram user, who took a photo with the Giants receiver.

 

OBJ: larger than life.

