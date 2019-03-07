Western Standard Time: Manny Machado, NBA Playoffs and Uber stories

Kyle and Ben are back with West Coast Sports news and some off beat Uber stories this week.

The Western Standard Time podcast breaks down the NBA Playoffs and who is thriving out West. They also address Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, MLB spring training, free agency and more for baseball fans. Oh yeah, you can’t forget March Madness either.

Beyond that, the WST Podcast also shared some hilarious Uber stories as well as some life tips on Uber ratings.

