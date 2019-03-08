Kofi Kingston Reveals Reason For Possible WWE Championship Match At 'WrestleMania 35'

Ever since Kofi Kingston competed in the Gauntlet match on Smackdown Live and the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, he has become one of the most popular Superstars in recent memory. Kofi has been in WWE for 11 years and never got the one on one WWE championship he so rightfully deserves. However due to his overwhelming support by fans on social media, the time has come for him to take the brass ring.

Photo: WWE

Kofi and his fellow New Day members, Xavier Woods and Big E, were in Mumbai to support India’s first ever WWE tryouts and talked about his big push. Indian Express caught up with Kofi and The New Day during their visit. When talking about how much time has changed since debuting in WWE, he says:

“When I first came in you had to change in the extras locker room before you were invited into the main roster locker room. There were a lot of people who did not want to see the younger ones succeed because they were afraid of losing their spot on the roster. There were a lot of attempts to hold people down. But that mentality now is completely gone. Everyone knows that the better your co workers do the better the product will be and spur on you on as well. Everyone has a big picture mindset”.

Kofi also talks about how his success has got him over and beloved by the WWE Universe:

“It is the coolest thing in the world because as a WWE superstar you are always trying to provide a sense of entertainment, make people remember and react emotionally. Now with all that has happened during the past 3 weeks or so, you can see it’s paid dividends. To say that the WWE Universe has my back would be an understatement. I have not been able to get to the bottom of my Twitter feed for three weeks. It makes me feel I have done my job and doing my job and making people feel”.

Photo: WWE

The question was then asked to Kofi if him making it to WrestleMania 35 will mean that the WWE has finally listened to it’s fans:

“Yes, most definitely. All over social media and even here in India, every person wants me to be in the main event of WrestleMania. So if I were to make it there then yes WWE Universe is being listened to. But like I said I am a bit superstitious and do not wish to get ahead of myself. But if it happens, it will be the greatest thing in the world obviously for myself being a lifelong WWE fan who has dreamed about this moment for the past 37 years and for all those people who have been a part of this journey with me for the last 11 years”.

Only time will tell where WWE will go with this story and if Kofi gets his official one on one WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35.