Former Longtime WWE Employee Says The Company Has 'Fallen Into A Place Of Weakness'

Without entrance music, WWE and professional wrestling as we know it likely would not be the same, as a performer’s theme song is inexorably tied to his or her connection with wrestling fans.

The creator of some of the most legendary wrestler entrance songs in professional wrestling history, Jim Johnston, was released from WWE on November 30th, 2017, after spending 32 years with the pro wrestling juggernaut.

Johnston has penned some of the most memorable and iconic entrance themes, for wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Vader, The Ultimate Warrior, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Vince McMahon. Additionally, Johnston has contributed music to several WWE Studios movie projects, including films such as The Chaperone and The Reunion. Johnston also scored the cult-classic film No Holds Barred starring Hulk Hogan and then-WWE star Zeus.

WWE fans received their closest look at Johnston in 2014, when WWE released a 60-minute DVD documentary profiling the composer, titled Signature Sounds: The Music of WWE.

Johnston recently spoke with Matt Koon of Total Engagement, and during the interview, Johnston admitted he had not been approached much by other companies to create music for them, but lately, “serious players” have emerged as possible competition for WWE.

“There are serious players, a couple of serious players, entering the market, who really see that WWE has fallen into a place of weakness,” said Johnston. “And that [WWE is] vulnerable, and I believe that’s true,” added Johnston.

Johnston was then asked about potentially working with All Elite Wrestling and he welcomed the idea, advising, “sure, absolutely. Give me a call”.

It’s worth noting that Jim Johnston’s first non-WWE appearance came at the first Starrcast event in Chicago, which took place over All In weekend. It remains to be seen whether or not Johnston will appear at Starrcast II taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas.