The Livest Dog at UFC Wichita: Ben Rothwell

By March 9, 2019

Jan 30, 2016; Newark, NJ, USA; Josh Barnett (black trunks) fights Ben Rothwell (white trunks) during UFC on Fox 18 at Prudential Center.

 

Name: Ben Rothwell

Opponent: Blagoy Ivanov

Odds: +101 (bet $100 to win $101)

Rothwell is a fighter who has always been underrated. This is likely due to his physique not exactly being the large muscle-bound heavyweight that we tend to hype up. Add in that he has been away on a suspension, and there is even more reason to overlook him.

That being said, Rothwell is a much more diverse striker than Blagoy Ivanov. He also moves much more quickly than the Bulgarian. Ivanov does have a sambo and judo background, but Rothwell’s defensive grappling has led to some really high profile wins.


Ben Rothwell vs Blagoy Ivanov odds - BestFightOdds

 

2019 Totals

Record: 0-6
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-600
Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

 

