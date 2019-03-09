The Livest Dog at UFC Wichita: Ben Rothwell

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Ben Rothwell

Opponent: Blagoy Ivanov

Odds: +101 (bet $100 to win $101)

Rothwell is a fighter who has always been underrated. This is likely due to his physique not exactly being the large muscle-bound heavyweight that we tend to hype up. Add in that he has been away on a suspension, and there is even more reason to overlook him.

That being said, Rothwell is a much more diverse striker than Blagoy Ivanov. He also moves much more quickly than the Bulgarian. Ivanov does have a sambo and judo background, but Rothwell’s defensive grappling has led to some really high profile wins.







2019 Totals

Record: 0-6

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-600

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

