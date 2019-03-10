LOOK: Shane McMahon Turns Heel To Open 'WWE Fastlane' PPV

The final PPV stop before WrestleMania 35 is upon us, with WWE Fastlane taking place on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The PPV kicked off with Shane McMahon and The Miz attempting to regain the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Titles against The Usos, and Miz received a heroes welcome from the fans in his hometown of Cleveland.

Seated at ringside for the opening match was Miz’s father George Mizanin, and the end of the Tag Title bout saw Miz take his father’s advice and attempt a Frog Splash off the top ropes. The move was unsuccessful and was reversed by Jimmy Uso with knees to Miz’s gut followed by the pin fall victory.

Following the match, Shane McMahon turned heel and brutally attacked The Miz, as seen below. Shane also got physical with George Mizanin, and grabbed George by the face before shoving him back down in his seat.

Related The Miz Reveals Why He Is Unhappy With The WWE Brand Split

Shane continued to beatdown The Miz at ringside in front of Miz’s father, and ended the beating by putting Miz in a submission hold rendering Miz unconscious.

While unconfirmed, Shane McMahon’s heel turn is likely setting up a singles match between The Miz and Shane at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

As for The Usos, it remains unknown who they might be facing for the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but it certainly appears as if Shane McMahon and The Miz will not get another Title shot after the events which took place tonight at Fastlane. In what could be a sign that The Hardy Boyz might be next in line to face The Usos at WrestleMania, Matt Hardy Tweeted “Congrats, Usos. Cya soon,” after The Usos’ victory at Fastlane.

The Hardy’s have been rumored to be facing The Usos at ‘Mania this year after Matt Hardy made his surprise return to Smackdown Live two weeks ago, and later Tweeted that he intends to “procure” the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.