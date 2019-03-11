Champ Shevchenko to Make First Defense in Chicago vs. Eye

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her first title defense this summer against the surging Jessica Eye.

The fight will be held at UFC 238 June 8 at Chicago’s United Center.

Shevchenko won the title with a win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 last December. Nicco Montano had previously been stripped of the title after medical complications from her weight cut for a bout against Shevchenko.

Eye has rattled off three straight wins in the flyweight division since moving down from the bantamweight division.

Shevchenko also defeated Holly Holm in a bout in Chicago in 2016, while Eye dropped one to Miesha Tate in Chicago in 2015 that led to Tate defeating Holm for the bantamweight strap months later.

Also recently announced for UFC 238 are fights between Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff (strawweight division), and Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood (flyweight).