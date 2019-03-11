Conor McGregor Arrested in Miami Beach

Conor McGregor is in legal trouble once more. The Miami Herald reports that the UFC star was arrested by Miami Beach police this evening and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

This all stems from McGregor having an altercation with a “fan” as he was leaving the LIV nightclub at 5:00 am this morning. McGregor allegedly took offense to the fan trying to take a photo of him so he knocked his phone to the ground, stomped on it numerous times, then walked away with it. The phone is valued at $1,000.

McGregor’s lawyer had the following statement: “(Conor) was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

