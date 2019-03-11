The Weekend Bulletin

-A quick snapshot at the weekend before Fighters of the Week fleshes it out a bit more.
Biggest Upset: Chris Jenkins +400 over Johnny Garton
Notable New Champions:
- BBBofC British Welterweight Champion: Chris Jenkins
- Glory Welterweight Champion: Cedric Doumbe
- Cage Warriors Interim Welterweight Champion: Nicolas Dalby
- Cage Warriors Interim Featherweight Champion: Soren Bak
- K-1 Lightweight Champion: Kenta Hayashi
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- To Be Continued: The Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight division is very new, but already had a fantastic identity. The two biggest names are champion Anissa Meksen, challenger and most popular, American Tiffany “Timbomb” Van Soest, who has fallen twice to Meksen by slim decisions, and the wild card, Braziliam Jady Menezes. who has one of only four losses from Meksen, and who won the title from her. Meksen and Van Soest have the makings of a legit rivalry in a sport and gender that desperately needs them. With Menezes lurking, let’s see how this goes.
- The Return of Doumced: Cedric Doumbe is once against your Glory Welterweight champion after strangely having to jump through more hoops than most former Glory champs have to after nerfing Harut Grigorian. Doumbe is a fun fighter and a great social media guy, which is needed in Glory to pump up fights.
- A Challenger Emerges: If a fighter has wins over Nieky Holzken, Cedric Doumbe, and Murthel Groenhart in under a year and a half, you’d think they’d be a megastar, right? Well that man is Alim Nabiev, and while he lost his title shot against Harut Grigorian in June, I’d eat my hat if he wasn’t Doumbe’s first challenger after defeating Groenhart.
- BOOOOOO: Oof. What was to be a showcase for Showtime Shawn Porter began with him having to cut his hair to make weight, then putting on a performance against Yordenis Ugas that got him ROUNDLY booed with the scorecards came in. You can argue for an Ugas win, a draw, or maybe, maayyyybe if you squint real hard, Porter escaped, but an 8-4 Porter scorecard? Fuck outta here with that. So what’s next? Ugas deserves a rematch, but will Porter or PBC make that happen? Or will they calmly whistle as they try for a PPV card?
