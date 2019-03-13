Mick Foley Feels 'Jim Johnston Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame'

WWE Superstar Mick Foley went onto the Sarah O’Connell Show and talked about a wide range of topics that included WCW, Wrestlemania 35, Becky Lynch, promos, hall of fame, stand up comedy and more. He talked about Jim Johnston, who composed the entrance music for WWE superstars.

Foley believes Johnston should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Yeah, yeah,” Foley said. “Good music can carry someone. It can really help in the process. I had a chance to hang out with the WWE’s current guy. We were both at the Nita Strauss show, and I’d never met him before, but it’s the guy who come up with the … you know Oscar’s music and [Shinsuke] Nakamura’s music and Becky’s [Lynch] music, like anyone, The Shield music. “And I said, geez, the highest praise I could give you is like, it’s not like anyone’s said hey, this WWE music has really dropped off. I mean, Jim Johnston should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, in my opinion. And he made such an amazing contribution. And the new team’s doing an incredible job as well.”

Bummed to hear Jim Johnston has been let go by WWE. Legit one of the most important figures to the company's success in the past 30 years. As their music guy, Johnston composed nearly ALL of your fav themes: Hogan, Austin, HBK, Warrior, Rock, on and on. True legend. pic.twitter.com/8ePNZgB5pL — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) December 2, 2017

Johnston created Foley’s entrance music, which is no surprise to see such a high praise from Foley in regards about Johnston being in the hall of fame. Johnston has made hits after hits for WWE and its superstars and we’ve all come to love those entrance music today.

We’re taking #PTSM LIVE as we go Behind the Themes with former #WWE composer Jim Johnston! 🎶 Exclusively at @Starrcast18 on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/WUXTAHIAdv — Prime Time with Sean Mooney (@primetimemooney) September 1, 2018

With Johnston back in November 2017 released by the WWE, it will actually be interesting to see if Vince McMahon puts him in the hall of fame at some point down the road. Johnston was with the WWE for 32 years and has made some of the most memorable entrance music of all-time.

Whether you agree or disagree with Foley’s take, you do have to debate Johnston being in the hall of fame because of the music he created for the company. In the years to come, it will be interesting to see if the McMahon family actually takes this into consideration.