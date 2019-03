Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Press Conference: Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia — FS1, 5 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina State vs. Clemson — ESPN/Raycom Sports, noon

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN/Raycom Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2/Raycom Sports, 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN2/Raycom Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

UMass vs. George Washington — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Richmond vs. Fordman — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Providence vs. Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

St. John’s vs. DePaul — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

1st Round, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 11:30 a.m.

Southern Utah vs. Idaho State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana State — Pluto TV, 4:30 p.m

Big Ten Tournament

1st Round, United Center, Chicago, IL

Nebraska vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

TCU vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida International vs. North Texas — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Rice — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State — Flo Sports, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. Coppin State — Flo Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Boise State vs. Colorado State — Mountain West Network/Stadium on Facebook, 2 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming — Mountain West Network/Stadium on Facebook, 4:30 p.m.

Air Force vs. San Jose State — Mountain West Network/Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Cal vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mouintain, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Oregon vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Reid Athletic Center, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

Bucknell at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southeast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Georgia vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Lamar vs. Houston Baptist — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals (Home Sites)

North Florida at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, ID

Idaho vs. Portland State — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State/Eastern Washington — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bren Events Center, Irvine, CA

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal State-Fullerton/Long Beach State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

1st Round, Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware, Newark, DE

Hofstra vs. Elon — CAA.TV, noon

College of Charleston vs. William & Mary — CAA.TV, 2:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Southern Mississippi vs. North Texas — ESPN+, noon

Old Dominion vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mid-America Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Buffalo vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Boise State vs. Wyoming/San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Texas State vs. South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

New Mexico State vs. Chicago State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City vs. Utah Valley — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Mount St. Mary’s at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United vs. CF Monterrey — Univision Deportes/Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

On the Range: The Players — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2018: The Players — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Vantage Point With Mike Tirico — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Mauricio Rios vs. Jon Jones — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Chuck Liddell/Radny Couture — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Washington — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Cleveland (SS) vs. Kansas City — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City — ESPN/YES/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — TSN1/TSN4/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/T&T SportsNet Southwest, 9:30 p.m./TSN1, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Erie BayHawks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Grand Rapids Drive — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Coutndown — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live: Free Agency Special — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Chicago at Toronto — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton — NBCSN/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vancouver — MSG Network/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Joe: Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Grandvalira Soldeu, Andorra

Men’s Downhill — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m./NBCSN, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals— Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Liverpool — Galavision, 3:30 p.m./TNT, 3:55 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais — Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.