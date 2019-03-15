Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

By March 15, 2019

By: |

Mar 14, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) hangs on the rim after the game after missing the potentially game winning shot at the buzzer against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City (vs Indiana)

19 points, 1 3 PT, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Back-to-back triple-doubles, back-to-back fantasy stud honors for Westbrook.

 


(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home