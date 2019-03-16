The Livest Dog at UFC London: Danny Henry

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Danny Henry

Opponent: Dan Ige

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Danny Henry enters his third UFC fight as the underdog yet again. He’s never been listed as the favorite for any of his fights. After his two-fight win streak, it’s sort of surprising to see him not a favorite here either.

This is especially true since Henry is a talented defensive wrestler and Ige relies a bit too heavily on the takedown. In Ige’s only loss in the UFC, a decision to Julio Arce, he was stuffed on 12 of 13 takedown attempts. Arce is a solid defensive grappler as well, but I’m not sure the difference is all that great. This means that Ige may be forced to stand and trade with Henry, who throws a real heavy right cross that put away Hakeem Dawodu.







2019 Totals

Record: 0-7

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-700

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)