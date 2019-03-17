Michael Carter-Williams taunts Trae Young, but then pays for it (VIdeo)

Trae Young is a great shooter, and he’s already making his presence felt in the NBA during his rookie campaign.

Part of what makes him so effective is, obviously, his ability to score at will, from all over the court. But he also has the mental part of the game down as well, as he’s been known to chirp his opponents on the court.

He got into a war of words with Michael Carter-Williams during Sunday’s game, and it’s safe to say he came out on top. Young got MCW to clap in his face, but that display of taunting earned him a technical.

Young calmly sank the free throw, then winked at MCW to remind him what he had just done.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1107438787716505600

MCW clearly was not happy about that exchange.