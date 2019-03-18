WWE News: Dean Ambrose Appears After 'Raw', Braun Strowman's 'WrestleMania' Role Revealed, Major Beth Phoenix Update

Following The Shield’s final match at WWE Fastlane, it appears as if the company is minimizing Dean Ambrose’s appearances on TV before he exits the company in April when his contract expires.
Despite Ambrose not appearing on Raw this week, The Lunatic Fringe did make an appearance in front of the Chicago crowd after the show went off the air, and came to the aid of his fellow Shield brother, Seth Rollins.
Braun Strowman’s ‘WrestleMania’ Role Revealed
WWE has announced that the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will return once again at WrestleMania 35, and the first official match entrant is Braun Strowman.
The Monster Among Men competed on Raw tonight and revealed himself to be Finn Balor’s mystery partner, and the two defeated the team of Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.
Major Beth Phoenix Update
In other WWE Raw news, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced she will officially come out of retirement and will be wrestling a match at WrestleMania this year.
WWE has released a post-Raw video featuring Beth Phoenix discussing her history in Chicago, and revealing she won her first Title in The Windy City. Phoenix goes on to discuss paving the way for the new Women’s Tag Team Titles, teaming with her friend Natalya and more.
In final Raw news this week, Drew McIntyre was able to score a big win over Seth Rollins after a returning Brock Lesnar distracted Rollins allowing The Scottish Psychopath to pick up the win.
Also on the show this week, Ronda Rousey made quick work of Dana Brooke in a Raw Women’s Title match, and then Rousey’s husband Travis Browne made a surprise appearance and the married couple proceeded to destroy WWE Raw officials and security tasked to contain Rousey.
