Dillashaw voluntarily relinquishes title after USADA finding

TJ Dillashaw is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion.
The fighter announced today he is vacating the title after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and New York State Athletic Commision (NYSAC) had an “adverse finding” in a test Dillashaw submitted before his last fight.
The NYSAC has since announced a year-long suspension for Dillashaw, retroactive to Jan. 19. He was also fined $10,000.
Dillashaw had this to say on Instagram:
Dillashaw’s last fight was not actually in the 135-pound division where he was champion. He challenged Henry Cejudo for the latter’s flyweight championship, and Dillashaw was finished early in a controversial ending to that fight.
Comments