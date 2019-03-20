Dillashaw voluntarily relinquishes title after USADA finding

TJ Dillashaw is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion.

The fighter announced today he is vacating the title after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and New York State Athletic Commision (NYSAC) had an “adverse finding” in a test Dillashaw submitted before his last fight.

The NYSAC has since announced a year-long suspension for Dillashaw, retroactive to Jan. 19. He was also fined $10,000.

Dillashaw had this to say on Instagram:

Dillashaw’s last fight was not actually in the 135-pound division where he was champion. He challenged Henry Cejudo for the latter’s flyweight championship, and Dillashaw was finished early in a controversial ending to that fight.