NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: D'Angelo Russell

By March 20, 2019

Mar 19, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

D’Angelo Russell – Brooklyn (vs Sacramento)

44 points, 17-33 FG, 4-6 FT, 6 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals

An explosive fourth quarter earned Brooklyn the win and Russell this honor.

 

