NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: JaVale McGee

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: JaVale McGee

By March 23, 2019

By: |

Mar 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) shoots between Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward DeMarre Carroll (9) in the first half of a NBA game at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

JaVale McGee – Lakers (vs Brooklyn)

33 points, 15-20 FG, 20 rebounds, 1 steal, 6 blocks

A surprise choice here, but those numbers don’t lie.

 

