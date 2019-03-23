The Livest Dog at UFC Nashville: Jussier Formiga

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Jussier Formiga

Opponent: Deiveson Figueiredo

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

The clear reason for Formiga being an underdog is the hype behind Figueiredo being an undefeated prospect. The hype is real behind him, but there always comes a day when the prospect meets the veteran who can top him. And Formiga is most likely that veteran.

The reason why is really simple. Figueiredo is a finisher. In his UFC career, he has (T)KOed three of the four fights he was in. He looked like a world beater against John Moraga. However, the difference is in that one fight he didn’t finish.

The one he didn’t finish was Jarred Brooks. Brooks was a competent wrestler, who is extremely hard to finish. The wrestling gave Figueiredo fits as he allowed seven of 11 takedowns to land. Figueiredo ultimately won a split decision, but the majority of the media saw it the other way. According to MMADecisions.com eight of the 14 media members scoring the fight saw it for Brooks.

Formiga is like a better version of Brooks. His takedowns may not be as high impact, but they are equally competent. He has landed at least one takedown in every fight over the last two years and even fought current champion Henry Cejudo to a split decision.

So although the name value might be with Figueiredo, the money is with Formiga.







2019 Totals

Record: 0-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-800

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)