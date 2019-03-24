NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Karl-Anthony Towns

Hoops Manifesto

By March 24, 2019

Mar 23, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb (10) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota (vs Memphis)

33 points, 12-20 FG, 5-5 FT, 4 3 PTs, 23 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Another killer KAT season being wasted in Minny.

 

