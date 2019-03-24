The Statistical Star of UFC Nashville: Curtis Blaydes

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Curtis Blaydes (vs Justin Willis)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 72 to 9 (22-2 significant strikes)

66% significant strike accuracy

22% opponent’s significant strike accuracy

7 for 11 takedowns

4 guard passes

Razor put a dominant beating on Big Pretty last night in Nashville.