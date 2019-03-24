Left Coast Sports

Western Standard Time: March Madness and Dating

Western Standard Time: March Madness and Dating

Left Coast Sports

Western Standard Time: March Madness and Dating

By March 24, 2019

By: |

Some bonus lifetips from Kyle and Ben this week. A couple of guests share why single girls love sports and more dating tips for seeing a game.

Don’t worry, east to west and west and to east coast are both covered.

The WST Podcast also gets into more about college basketball. Western Standard time shared the sleepers and who you should be watching from the West Coast.

Make sure you follow Western Standard Time on  TwitterIG and Facebook so you don’t miss a beat. You can listen on StitcherPodbeanItunes or Spotify.

, , , , Left Coast Sports, NCAA, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Left Coast Sports
Home