We’ve been down this road before, and this is surely just a negotiating ploy, but Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from “Mixed Martial Art”.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

He recently announced that he’s healthy and ready to return to the UFC this summer, so doubt this “retirement” will stick. But, regardless, Dana White is playing along: