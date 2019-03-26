Nikki Bella Still Open To Compete In WWE Despite Announcing Retirement, Social Media Reacts

Over the weekend, the Total Bellas season four finale revealed bombshell news that both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, aka The Bella Twins, have officially retired from WWE in-ring competition.

While the twins did not make any announcements regarding their futures in WWE outside the ring, it’s likely the two will remain with the company as they continue to appear on Total Bellas. The sisters are also launching a new podcast which drops its premiere episode this Wednesday.

TMZ has published a new article noting that despite Nikki Bella announcing her official WWE in-ring retirement, there is no “bad blood” between her and the company, and she is open to making sporadic in-ring appearances despite her full-time career ending.

“Sources close to Nikki tell us … she still loves wrestling, still loves the WWE and would be down to make cameos in the future — as long as the timing is right,” reads the TMZ report.

“In fact, we’re told Nikki will remain a WWE ambassador even though she won’t be wrestling full-time. Also, she plans on continuing her reality show, “Total Bellas,” which is produced by WWE.”

WWE.com has also published a new article compiling social media reactions to the news that The Bella Twins have decided to hang up their boots, with friend Natalya Tweeting, “We’ve shared so many great memories in and out of the the ring. I’m so grateful for my friendship with @BellaTwins and so incredibly proud of how far they’ve come. Best is always yet to come!”

Additionally, former Smackdown Live GM Paige, who is also retired from in-ring competition due to injury, blogged on The Bella Twins’ retirement with the following Instagram post.