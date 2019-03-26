Top WWE Stars Fuel Speculation That Conor McGregor Is 'WrestleMania' Bound Following MMA Retirement

One of the hottest and most controversial stars in the history of UFC, Conor McGregor, officially announced his retirement from MMA today.

McGregor surprised fans when he dropped an announcement via Twitter on Tuesday which read, “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.”

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” McGregor continued. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already ready in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas.”

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was quick to reply to McGregor on Twitter, commenting, “Second round is on me”.

If Rousey’s comment wasn’t enough, Sun Sport is reporting speculation ramped up when WWE star and fellow Irishman Finn Balor teased a possible Conor McGregor WrestleMania appearance when Balor Tweeted, “See you at WrestleMania.”

See you at Wrestlemania — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 26, 2019

Back in October of 2017, Balor told Sun Sport that he would love to see Conor McGregor in WWE, adding that he would like to team up with the UFC standout for an all-Irish tag team. “[Conor] would bring a huge amount of eyes to our product, which would benefit everyone in WWE.

“If I was given the opportunity to get in the ring beside Conor, or across the ring to face him, it would be huge for me.

“It would be a very interesting scenario at WrestleMania. I sincerely hope they are not rumours.

“I hope there’s an opportunity for a story to emerge. We’re all looking forward to having Conor at WrestleMania.”

Triple H, who was an advocate of Ronda Rousey signing with WWE, has said in the past that the door is open for Conor McGregor to join his fellow UFC alumnus in the squared circle.

As of this writing, McGregor has not announced plans for the future, but it’s worth noting that on the same day McGregor announced his MMA retirement, news broke that he is being investigated for sexual assault in Ireland.

The New York Times is reporting McGregor, who has not been charged with any crimes as of this writing, is under investigation by police after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December, according to four people familiar with the investigation.