BREAKING: The New Day Helps Kofi Kingston Finally Punch His Ticket To 'WrestleMania 35'

The wait is finally over, as Kofi Kingston is officially headed to WrestleMania 35 following Tuesday’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

This week’s Smackdown opened with The New Day considering quitting WWE after everything Kofi Kingston has been put through leading up to WrestleMania, and the group eventually called out Vince McMahon.

After much back-and-forth, McMahon decided to put New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E through the gauntlet on Smackdown, with Kofi Kingston earning his WWE Title shot against Daniel Bryan should New Day emerge as the gauntlet match winners.

By the end of Smackdown Live, The New Day had done the seemingly impossible, as they defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, The Bar and finally, Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan to earn Kofi Kingston his Title shot at WrestleMania. The Usos were also involved in the gauntlet match, but forfeited their attempt to defeat The New Day out of respect to Kofi.

This week’s Smackdown Live went off the air with Vince McMahon questioning whether or not a “B+” player can defeat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

The crowning of Kofi Kingston as the new #1 contender to the WWE Title joined another major moment on Smackdown Live this week, when Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become an eight-time Women’s Champion in WWE.