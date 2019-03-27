Dave Gettleman addresses Eli Manning's future, Giants' 2019 outlook

It’s been a rough last year for Giants fans and players alike, and it’s not going to get any better anytime soon. The Odell Beckham Jr. trade signifies the team is in the midst of a full rebuild, and the Giants still don’t have a franchise quarterback to groom and become Eli Manning’s successor.

The team is poised to trot the 38-year-old Manning out under center, with a solid receiving corps, but not anything dynamic to stretch opposing defenses. Dave Gettleman, however, seems to be OK with that, and he defended Manning against his critics in speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Gettleman on Eli Manning: "I really believe there has been a false narrative out there that Eli is finished, he’s done. He had a heck of a year. We scored a lot of points late. But at the end of the day, Eli can still make all of the NFL throws, he can still play." — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 27, 2019

He also discussed the current state of the Giants, calling 2019 a “roster building season.”

Gettleman on the Giants: "I call this the roster building season. There’s a game season, and there’s a roster building season. At the end of the day, we don’t play until September. I have my beliefs on how we’re going to build a roster and that’s what we’re doing." — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 27, 2019

It’s odd that Gettleman refuses to say that the team is in the midst of a full rebuild, which appears to be the case. There’s nothing wrong with the truth. The Giants can get back to their winning ways, if they draft wisely, but it will take a few years to do so.