Doc Rivers sounds off on haters; Clippers have locker room party to celebrate playoff berth (Video)

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is totally aware of the low expectations analysts had for the team this season, and he wanted to make sure they knew about it.

The Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and they officially punched their ticket to the postseason after Tuesday’s 122-111 win against the Timberwolves. And while Los Angeles was getting a lot of hype before the season, it was the other team that plays at Staples Center drawing all the attention — the one led by LeBron James. As for the Clippers, well, they were projected to win only 33 games.

Rivers made sure to remind the world of that fact after Tuesday’s win, now that they’re headed to the playoffs, while James and Co. will have to watch from home. They popped champagne and sent a message to the doubters in the locker room after Tuesday’s win.

Clippers were popping champagne and calling out their doubters after clinching a playoff spot (via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/cUfuou2ZO3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2019

The Clippers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, and it really is impressive what Rivers and Co. have done, even after trading away superstar Tobias Harris. They’re now in great shape for the future, with the cap space to potentially sign two max players — maybe Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant? — over the summer.