Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm announced for UFC 239

Continuing a day of fight announcement, Jon Jones’ next title defense as well as a women’s bantamweight title tilt have reportedly been made official.

ESPN.com first reported the bouts, to take place July 6 at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Bones” Jones will face Thiago “Marreta” Santos in a light heavyweight title defense, and Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight belt against former champion Holly Holm.

Jones defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision March 2nd in his last title defense.

Santos has won seven of his last nine fights by knockout, most recently against Jan Blachowicz on Feb. 23rd.

Nunes was last seen defeating Cyborg Santos for the featherweight title. Holm holds the distinction of being the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey back in 2015. She then lost her first title defense to Miesha Tate.