SPOILER: WWE Advertising Huge Elimination Match For 2019 'Survivor Series' PPV

Last week WWE made the big announcement that this year’s Survivor Series PPV will be coming to Chicago, for a four-night stand at the Allstate Arena. The weekend will include, NXT Takeover WarGames, Survivor Series, Raw and Smackdown Live.

Despite the event taking place in November of this year, WWE is already advertising a major, traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination match for the PPV. It’s always worth noting that all WWE cards are subject to change, so it is quite possible things could change many times between now and November.

However, if current advertisements remain true, this year’s Survivor Series PPV will feature Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman, representing Raw, to face the team of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, representing Smackdown Live.

WWE is already advertising in Chicago a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match for Survivor Series later this year on November 24 – Team #RAW: Lashley, Reigns, Balor, McIntyre, and Strowman

– Team #SDLive: Mysterio, Orton, Styles, Owens, and Joe Thoughts? [📷: @LexLuker88] pic.twitter.com/LM1E5YhFH5 — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 26, 2019

The advertisement also indicates that WWE once again plans to use the Survivor Series PPV to feature brand warfare, with the Raw and Smackdown Live brands competing against each other in inter-brand matches.

The 2018 Survivor Series PPV featured matches such as Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, and given the big 10-man tag team match being advertised for the 2019 PPV, it’s possible fans might be getting more big inter-brand bouts this year.

Another detail to point out is that if the above match advertisement remains true, then it looks like major names such as Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will be remaining on their current brands after WWE runs its annual roster shake-up following WrestleMania 35.

At last word, WWE is still planning to hold its annual roster draft in the weeks following WrestleMania, and the Survivor Series match advertisement might indicate WWE has no plans to make any significant roster moves with talents who have been Raw and Smackdown Live mainstays.