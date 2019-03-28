Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys entire Clippers team on one play (Video)

The NBA MVP race is really heating up, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden appearing to be neck-and-neck in terms of who’s projected to win the award.
Any game down the stretch could decide the MVP race, and that’s why The Greek Freak brought his A-game on Thursday night, for the team’s game against the Clippers.
Giannis showed no fear on one particular play, taking the majority of the team on in a 1-on-3 scenario. Not only that, he won — dribbling right through them and finishing the play off with a dunk.
There was actually a defender trailing the play, who wanted nothing to do with Giannis, so he technically beat four out of five Clippers players. He’s a special player, that’s for sure.
Comments