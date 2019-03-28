Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys entire Clippers team on one play (Video)

By March 28, 2019

The NBA MVP race is really heating up, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden appearing to be neck-and-neck in terms of who’s projected to win the award.

Any game down the stretch could decide the MVP race, and that’s why The Greek Freak brought his A-game on Thursday night, for the team’s game against the Clippers.

Giannis showed no fear on one particular play, taking the majority of the team on in a 1-on-3 scenario. Not only that, he won — dribbling right through them and finishing the play off with a dunk.

There was actually a defender trailing the play, who wanted nothing to do with Giannis, so he technically beat four out of five Clippers players. He’s a special player, that’s for sure.

