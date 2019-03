Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 2

Richmond Tigers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m.

College Baseball

LSU at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament: Sweet Sixteen

West Regional Semifinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Gonzaga vs. Florida State — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech — CBS, approximately 9:39 p.m.

South Regional Semifinals, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Tennessee vs. Purdue — TBS, 7:29 p.m.

Virginia vs. Oregon — TBS, approximately 9:57 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 12:05 p.m.

NCAA Match Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Purdue vs. Tennessee — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Northwest Missouri State vs. Saint Anselm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Point Loma Nazarene — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Track & Field

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (same day coverage)

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 2: Round Robin — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Kia Classic, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Western Final, Game 1

CSKA Moskva vs. SKA Saint Petersburg — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Alvarez vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Opening Day

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — ESPN/MASN2/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/WCAU, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Texas — WGN/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Network: 10 Years and Counting — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Pivot With Alex Rodriguez — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Whiparound (season premiere) — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: The Motorsports Hour — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — YES/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami — KTXA/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — NBA TV/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Buffalo — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus — NHL Network/TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa — Fox Sports Florida/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Winnipeg — MSG Plus/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton —Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vancouver/Chicago at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Aaron Jones — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s Semifinal #1/Men’s Quarterfinal #3 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal #4/Women’s Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.