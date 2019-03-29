WWE News: Seth Rollins Shoots On 'Uninspiring' Brock Lesnar, Jimmy Uso Arrest Update, JR Finishing With WWE In A Big Way

After 26 years, Hall of Famer Jim Ross is finishing up with WWE, as he noted on Twitter that his contract officially expires today.

Ross noted that he will be exiting the company by doing an interview with WWE for an upcoming project on The Undertaker, and Ross feels it is a perfect way to say goodbye to WWE.

As for Jim Ross’ future, there have been obvious rumors that he might be AEW bound, but nothing has been confirmed.

Big day…it’s the final day of my contract with @WWE after 26 years. A WWE camera crew arriving at my home today to record for an @undertaker documentary. I’m honored to be a part of it. Great way to exit. pic.twitter.com/83mWALk8Pt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 29, 2019

Jimmy Uso Arrest Update

As noted, Jimmy Uso was arrested last month in Detroit on charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, but it looks like Uso will not be facing any jail time as he has struck a deal with Detroit police, reports TMZ.

The report notes Uso plead no contest to charges of interfering with a government employee, and has agreed to pay a fine of $450. Uso’s deal avoided him being charged with disorderly conduct, which could have landed the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion in jail.

Seth Rollins Shoots On ‘Uninspiring’ Brock Lesnar

Ahead of his WWE Universal Title match against current Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins spoke with Sporting News and was critical of The Beast’s part-time status in WWE.

“I’m old-school, man. I want my champion to be there headlining all of the events,” said Rollins. “We go to these live events and Brock Lesnar is not there and we go to “Raw” or pay-per-views and Brock Lesnar’s not there. Somebody has to pick up the slack and carry that mantle. I was able to try and do that for a while with the Intercontinental Championship. I took that to the main event of a pay-per-view with Dolph Ziggler (WWE TLC in December 2018). You can do what you want but there’s still so much prestige over the Universal Championship. Everybody feels that the champion is the champion.

“When you’ve got somebody like Lesnar who doesn’t really care about inspiring other people, you start to lose a generation,” Rollins continued. “You lose people who are motivated. If I didn’t have champions who inspired me when I was younger, I may not have wanted to be a professional wrestler. I may not have wanted to get into this business. There are guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H and John Cena and Edge and Eddie Guerrero and these guys became champions. They inspire people to want to get into this industry and to push it forward and Brock Lesnar just doesn’t do that. He doesn’t inspire people. He’s in it for himself and he’ll tell you that. He’s in it for the money and he’ll tell you that. It’s just frustrating for me as a fan of our industry to see it kind of be held hostage by someone who only cares about themselves and making their own money.”