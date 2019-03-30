The Livest Dog at UFC Philadelphia: Michelle Waterson

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Michelle Waterson

Opponent: Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Waterson gets slept on a lot due to her size. She truly is a natural atomweight, but as with most fighters, being small for your division usually gives you a speed advantage. If you look at fighters that Kowalkiewicz has had issues with, you’ll notice that the majority were faster than her. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade both outstruck her by a fairly significant margin. Also since Kowalkiewicz isn’t much of a finisher, she rarely wins a fight in which she has been outstruck – making Waterson a very live dog.







2019 Totals

Record: 1-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-647

Return on Investment: -72%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

