Cody Rhodes Makes Major Kurt Angle Announcement Ahead Of WWE Retirement Match

In just six days, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will have his last match in WWE when he faces Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Angle made his final appearance on WWE Raw this week and sent a message to his WrestleMania opponent by trapping Corbin in the Ankle Lock just days before they meet in the ring for Angle’s retirement bout.

Original plans for Raw this week called for Kurt Angle to face Rey Mysterio in Angle’s final match on Raw, however, that match was scrapped for unknown reasons and instead Mysterio faced Baron Corbin in a singles bout.

Capitalizing on the momentum heading into Kurt Angle’s final WWE match at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes has announced that Angle will be appearing at Starrcast II taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas in May.

Kurt Angle joins several other WWE Hall of Famers who will be appearing at Starrcast II, including Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen, and Sting. Also appearing at the event is WWE legend The Undertaker, who as of this writing, remains unbooked for WrestleMania 35 taking place on Sunday night.

It’s true It’s damn true Kurt Angle is coming to Starrcast II! pic.twitter.com/MQaInO2eok — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle has been appearing on both Raw and Smackdown Live as his WWE retirement tour continues, however, Angle is not expected to appear on Smackdown this week as his last match on the blue brand against AJ Styles was billed as his final Smackdown bout.

As for the PPV this Sunday, despite fans continuing to voice their disappointment with Baron Corbin being Kurt Angle’s final opponent, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline is reporting the plan remains for Angle to face Corbin in Angle’s final WWE match.

Meltzer added that John Cena remains scheduled to compete in some type of match at WrestleMania this Sunday, however, Kurt Angle is not expected to be Cena’s opponent, so some type of swerve leading to Angle vs Cena is not the current plan in WWE.

As for Cena’s opponent on Sunday, that remains unknown, but PWInsider reports that Cena has officially wrapped filming of his new movie, Playing With Fire, leaving him available to appear at WrestleMania on Sunday.