Video of Nipsey Hussle being shot by killer emerges

The rap community has been grieving after learning that Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered on Sunday.

Nipsey was shot three times in front of his own clothing store in Crenshaw on Sunday afternoon. The Marathon Store is where it happened, where two members of his entourage were shot as well. They were treated at the local hospital, and did survive, while Nipsey was not as lucky, as he was pronounced dead, saddening rap fans around the world.

The shooting wasn’t believed to be gang-related, and TMZ Sports was able to obtain two videos of it, as well as some details explaining what likely happened.

A longer version of the surveillance video shows the shooter — the man in the dark shirt — opening fire 3 separate times on Nipsey Hussle. He shoots Nipsey once … starts walking away … then comes back a second time and shoots again, and then a third time.

After the third time, he kicks Nipsey and flees back toward the alley … where we initially saw him enter the video.

Multiple sources tell us before the shooter unloaded, he had a tense convo with Nipsey. We’re told Nipsey asked him if he had snitched to cops in the past because that was the word on the street.

We’re told the suspect felt disrespected, left to get a gun … then returned to get revenge.

So sad. RIP, Nipsey.