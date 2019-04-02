BREAKING: Rey Mysterio’s ‘WrestleMania’ Status In Question Following Injury Sustained On ‘WWE Raw’

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the addition of yet another title match, as Alexa Bliss made a surprise appearance on the blue brand to announce The Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way match against Aleister Black and Ricochet, The Bar and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The tag title match announcement brings the WrestleMania 35 card to a whopping 15 matches, however, one of the PPV bouts is in jeopardy of not taking place due to injury.

WWE.com has announced that Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury during his match against Baron Corbin on Raw this week, and as a result Mysterio was unable to compete in his scheduled match against Andrade on Smackdown Live this week.

Backstage News from #SDLive: @reymysterio sustained an ankle injury during his match with @BaronCorbinWWE on #Raw and will be unable to compete against @AndradeCienWWE tonight. pic.twitter.com/h4TcnJ8hGm — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

“Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury, WWE.com has learned,” reads the WWE.com report. “The injury was sustained at the hands of Baron Corbin, during their match on Raw Monday night when Mysterio was standing up for his friend, Kurt Angle.

“Because of the injury, Mysterio was forced out of his previously scheduled match with Andrade on SmackDown LIVE. Mysterio will continue to be evaluated as WrestleMania draws closer.

“Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more updates on Rey Mysterio as they become available.”

Additionally, the WWE report notes Mysterio’s injury is being further evaluated this week and as of this writing his WrestleMania status is up on the air.

WWE also released a backstage video featuring Mysterio’s WrestleMania opponent, United States Champion Samoa Joe, weighing-in on Mysterio’s injury and claiming the timing of Mysterio’s injury is “highly suspicious” given he is set to face Joe in just 5 days.

Following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, below is the updated and likely final card for WrestleMania 35 taking place this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.