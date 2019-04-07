Combat

Fight of the Day: Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor

Fight of the Day: Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor

Combat

Fight of the Day: Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor

By April 7, 2019

By: |

 

Date: March 17, 1990
Card: Thunder And Lightning: Chavez vs. Taylor
Championship(s): WBC (Chavez) and IBF (Taylor) Junior Welterweight
Venue: Las Vegas Hilton
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home