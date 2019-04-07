Game 1 isn't even until Wednesday, and it's safe to say Islanders fans are already trying to kill themselves

Currently tailgating for Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/hed9t4tJPd — King Cersei (@DeionHD) April 7, 2019

The schedule for Round 1 between the Pens and Islanders hasn’t even been out for a full 12 hours yet, and we almost had our first casualty of the series this afternoon. The good news – at least it wasn’t a Pens fan.

the least surprising thing here is that this guy is an islanders fan. https://t.co/KgcJUHTzx7 — geoff stat boy (@G_Off817) April 7, 2019

I legit have no fundamental idea how this guy didn’t break his spine (let alone smash his skull off the pavement) in the midst of orchestrating a vicious leg drop from on top of the goddamn roof of a Dodge Durango in a MetLife Stadium parking lot, but somehow he got up completely unscathed for the pin.

Kudos, I guess.

This basically makes about as much sense to me as the Islanders putting up 103 points this year in the regular season rostering a lineup full of nobodies.

It’s so funny look how bad the islanders team is on paper yet they got 103 points pic.twitter.com/YhIMUQm0vL — Jake (@NationPenguins) April 7, 2019

Get ready to hate all of these names you’ve never heard of before in like three days.

Go Pens.

P.S. – G has the first part of the series preview coming at you tomorrow afternoon.

@PeepsBurgh