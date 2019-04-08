Fighters of the Week

1. Angelo Leo: This was purely a showcase for Leo to shine and keep his undefeated record, as he pitched a shutout over Neil Tabanao in the main event of ShoBox.

2. Ali Bagautinov: The former UFC flyweight title challenger is the new Fight Nights Global flyweight champion after claiming the vacant strap in the main event, Saturday. Although it was Ali’s decision to walk away from the UFC, I think he’s still a hell of a talent and would love to see him in one of the big leagues.

3. Kaynan Duarte: Won KASAI Pro’s 8-man 205lb tournament, defeating Tex Johnson by points in the final.

4. Aliu Bamidele Lasisi: Ricardo Blandon was admirable in stepping up on a few days’ notice, but Lasisi claimed the secondary WBC title at 115lbs in the main event of ESPN+’s Friday afternoon card from Dubai.

5. Artem Lobov: Credit where credit is due, Lobov and Jason Knight (non-ECW version) put on a hell of a main event at Bare Knuckle, delivered the goods, lots of violence, and Lobov picked up the W, and god help me, I want to see the trainwreck of a Lobov vs. Paulie throwdown.

6. David Oliver Joyce: In the co-main of the Lasisi-Blandon ESPN+ card from Dubai, Joyce claimed the European featherweight championship (WBO version) with a win over Stephen Tiffney.

7. Xavier Martinez: Took not even a full three rounds to stop John Vincent Moralde and stay undefeated in the co-main event of ShoBox.

8. Dmitry Bikrev: Fight Night Global’s new welterweight champion after a decision win over Maxim Butorin in the co-main of Fight Nights Global 92.

9. Liz Carmouche/Grace Gundrum/Elvira Karppinen/Fabiana Jorge/Lila Smadja-Cruz: The female team from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu won the four-team tournament at QUINTET Fight Night 3 in Tokyo.

10. Zac Dunn: Defended the Oceania championship of the WBA in the main event on Epicentre over formerly undefeated Patrick Rokohl by putting him down multiple times and finishing him in the second round.

11. Ana Carolina Vieira: Took a win over Luiza Montiero by decision in the main event of Fight To Win 107.

12. Dante Leon: Upset Edwin Najmi in the biggest superfight of KASAI Pro 5.

13. Martin Bakole Ilunga: Pulled off the upset of the week, defeating Polish heavyweight stalwart Mariusz Wach.

14. Omar Ahmed: Won his main event bout at Friday Night Fights, New York City’s premier muay thai promotion, live on UFC Fight Pass.

15. Patryk Szymanski/Robert Talarek: TEN (10) knockdowns between these two in their bout on the Mariusz Wach card in Poland on Saturday. Szymanski ended up earning a fifth-round TKO, but goddamned, kudos for the battle, gentlemen.