Miami Heat honor Dwyane Wade before final home game of NBA career (Video)

It was known that the Heat would show plenty of love for Dwyane Wade in his final game at American Airlines Arena, and, sure enough, the team did exactly that before Tuesday’s showdown with the Sixers tipped off.

The Heat ran this awesome highlight-reel video, which you’ll want to check out below.

But no one could have predicted what would follow, and the Heat deserve all the credit in the world for the idea.

The team elected to recreate Wade’s famous “From Robbins, Illinois” Converse commercial, but his 17-year-old son, Zaire, played his role instead.

As a part of the pregame ceremony, the Miami Heat remade the famous Dwyane Wade Converse commercial with his son Zaire. Man. pic.twitter.com/VQN0ydqR0t — Dirk Nowobzki (@WorldWideWob) April 9, 2019

Wade checked out of the game with one minute remaining, with Heat fans showering him with “MVP” chants.

Dwyane Wade checks out of final home game, Heat fans chant "MVP"….I'm going to cry. pic.twitter.com/McuJ9NyDzX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 10, 2019

What a way to go out.