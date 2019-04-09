WWE Causes Major Uproar By 'WrestleMania 35' Fans Due To Misleading Transit Schedule

The aftermath of WrestleMania 35 resulted in mixed reviews overall. While fans were highly raving the WWE Championship win from Kofi Kingston and the Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Championship win by Becky Lynch, the event lasted 7.5 hours, which was nearly unanimously criticized by both the live crowd and those watching the show away from the MetLife Stadium.

On top of the 7.5-hour show, many fans were highly upset about the transit issues. In fact, there were reports that fans had to wait hour longer in the rain, and pay a large sum of money to be transported away from the stadium.

North Jersey reported that NJ transit spokesperson stated that they were misled regarding the time the event was going to be over.

“The primary factor contributing to the post-event delays was the WWE’s decision to extend the event to 12:30 a.m., which had significant operational impacts on the evening. NJ Transit was not informed of this decision until late last night.”

WWE spokeperson Matthew Altman commented on the issue, stating, “We regret any inconveniences fans may have experienced with mass transportation after the event.” Altman added that WWE executives does not advertise when their events end, “just like other sports and entertainment events,” and they did not receive any kind of fine for the time WrestleMania ended.

An apology was given to the fans regarding the misleading information, and “last-minute changes” were made such as holding the final trains for the night and adding more trips between Secaucus and Penn Station New York as well as “crews and trains from throughout the system.”

With the event going so long, there were also reports of people leaving the show early, even before the main event of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. This was one of the reasons why Lynch’s win felt a bit anti-climactic, with people trying to beat the exiting crowd and potential transportation issues.