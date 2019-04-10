UFC 236 Prelim Breakout Star: Randy Costa

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

With the Tuesday Night Contender Series coming back for its third season, there are fewer and fewer UFC signings with small amounts of experience. However, this week, the card gets kicking with a newbie who the UFC just couldn’t wait on.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Randy Costa

Nickname – The Zohan

Affiliation – Lauzon MMA

From – Taunton, Massachusetts

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 4-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

In just four career professional fights, Costa has not had a fight enter the third round. He’s ended all of them on the feet, including one with a head kick and one with body shots. While the level of competition leaves something to be desired, the speed which these shots are landing cannot be denied. He moves in and out like a wily veteran.

Although he makes his living on the feet, he also has adequate takedowns as well. Training under Joe Lauzon, it’s safe to say that he has some grappling chops even if they are relatively unproven.

Why he has been overlooked

With just four professional fights under his belt (and only three amateur for that matter), Costa is unproven. His opponent this weekend will have more fights than all of his previous opponents combined. Add in the fact that he only made his pro debut in June of 2018, and it’s pretty clear why fans may not have heard of him – but that begs the question, what does the UFC see?

What makes this a good match-up

Brandon Davis tends to like to stand and strike. He puts on heavily offensive and fun fights that are always fight of the night contenders. He also has experience against some really impressive UFC talent.

That all being said, Davis is exactly what Costa is looking for. He prefers to stand, which helps Costa stick to his strengths. Plus, Davis has conceded 16 takedowns in his last two fights, which gives Costa an out if he’s having trouble striking with him.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 169-71-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)