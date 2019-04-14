NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Stephen Curry

Hoops Manifesto

By April 14, 2019

April 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the fourth quarter in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Stephen Curry – Golden State (vs Clippers)

38 points, 11-16 FG, 8-9 FT, 8 3 PTs, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block

Stephen Curry had the winning numbers for the champs last night.

 

