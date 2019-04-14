UFC 236 Pick 'Em Contest Results

Congratulations to Isaac Katz for winning our UFC 236 Pick ‘Em Contest,. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik on Apr 13th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 76%

Israel Adesanya – 65%

Eryk Anders – 73%

Alan Jouban – 54%

Ovince Saint Preux – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 31-16 (66%)



UFC 236 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Isaac Katz 7 2 Brandon Kaplan 7 3 ryanC 6 3 Allen Khomutov 6 3 Neil H. 6 3 Cameron Walsh 6 3 Matt G. 6 3 Jay Motter 6 3 CDN420 6 10 MMAinVA 5 10 Derrick Fling 5 10 Herman Martinez 5 10 Caleb Matthews 5 10 The MMA Manifesto 5 10 SternFan74 5 10 Glen Purvis 5 10 Randy Norton 5 10 Victor Rattanasithy 5 10 Derek Imm 5 10 Rodney 5 21 Mark Brennan 4 21 Gregg Roach 4 21 Nicholas Davidson 4 21 Rico 4 21 Robert Oakes 4 26 larry chaput 3 26 Barry Oh 3 26 Dave K. 3 26 Jason Poirier 3 26 Zoltan Szorfi 3 26 Michael J. 3 26 theJawas 3 33 Steve Risk 2 33 Nathan H. 2 33 art cobb 2 36 Daniel Vreeland 1 36 Tanner Owens 1 36 James Weise 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 MMAinVA 67 2 Brandon Kaplan 64 3 Nathan H. 62 4 Glen Purvis 60 5 Dave K. 59 5 Derek Imm 59 7 Cameron Walsh 58 7 CDN420 58 7 Herman Martinez 58 10 Emma Vreeland 55

