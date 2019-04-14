UFC 236 Pick 'Em Contest Results

Congratulations to Isaac Katz for winning our UFC 236 Pick ‘Em Contest,. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik on Apr 13th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Max Holloway – 76%
Israel Adesanya – 65%
Eryk Anders – 73%
Alan Jouban – 54%
Ovince Saint Preux – 73%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 31-16 (66%)
UFC 236 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Isaac Katz
|7
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|3
|ryanC
|6
|3
|Allen Khomutov
|6
|3
|Neil H.
|6
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|3
|Matt G.
|6
|3
|Jay Motter
|6
|3
|CDN420
|6
|10
|MMAinVA
|5
|10
|Derrick Fling
|5
|10
|Herman Martinez
|5
|10
|Caleb Matthews
|5
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|10
|SternFan74
|5
|10
|Glen Purvis
|5
|10
|Randy Norton
|5
|10
|Victor Rattanasithy
|5
|10
|Derek Imm
|5
|10
|Rodney
|5
|21
|Mark Brennan
|4
|21
|Gregg Roach
|4
|21
|Nicholas Davidson
|4
|21
|Rico
|4
|21
|Robert Oakes
|4
|26
|larry chaput
|3
|26
|Barry Oh
|3
|26
|Dave K.
|3
|26
|Jason Poirier
|3
|26
|Zoltan Szorfi
|3
|26
|Michael J.
|3
|26
|theJawas
|3
|33
|Steve Risk
|2
|33
|Nathan H.
|2
|33
|art cobb
|2
|36
|Daniel Vreeland
|1
|36
|Tanner Owens
|1
|36
|James Weise
|1
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|MMAinVA
|67
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|64
|3
|Nathan H.
|62
|4
|Glen Purvis
|60
|5
|Dave K.
|59
|5
|Derek Imm
|59
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|58
|7
|CDN420
|58
|7
|Herman Martinez
|58
|10
|Emma Vreeland
|55
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments