MMA Manifesto

UFC 236 Pick 'Em Contest Results

UFC 236 Pick 'Em Contest Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 236 Pick 'Em Contest Results

By April 14, 2019

By: |

 

Congratulations to Isaac Katz for winning our UFC 236  Pick ‘Em Contest,.  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik  on Apr 13th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 76%
Israel Adesanya – 65%
Eryk Anders – 73%
Alan Jouban – 54%
Ovince Saint Preux – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 31-16 (66%)

 


UFC 236 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Isaac Katz 7
2 Brandon Kaplan 7
3 ryanC 6
3 Allen Khomutov 6
3 Neil H. 6
3 Cameron Walsh 6
3 Matt G. 6
3 Jay Motter 6
3 CDN420 6
10 MMAinVA 5
10 Derrick Fling 5
10 Herman Martinez 5
10 Caleb Matthews 5
10 The MMA Manifesto 5
10 SternFan74 5
10 Glen Purvis 5
10 Randy Norton 5
10 Victor Rattanasithy 5
10 Derek Imm 5
10 Rodney 5
21 Mark Brennan 4
21 Gregg Roach 4
21 Nicholas Davidson 4
21 Rico 4
21 Robert Oakes 4
26 larry chaput 3
26 Barry Oh 3
26 Dave K. 3
26 Jason Poirier 3
26 Zoltan Szorfi 3
26 Michael J. 3
26 theJawas 3
33 Steve Risk 2
33 Nathan H. 2
33 art cobb 2
36 Daniel Vreeland 1
36 Tanner Owens 1
36 James Weise 1

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 MMAinVA 67
2 Brandon Kaplan 64
3 Nathan H. 62
4 Glen Purvis 60
5 Dave K. 59
5 Derek Imm 59
7 Cameron Walsh 58
7 CDN420 58
7 Herman Martinez 58
10 Emma Vreeland 55

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home