Watch: Boston Marathon has epic photo finish, Lawrence Cherono wins it

The Boston Marathon, one of the greatest traditions in sports, took place on Monday, and this particular year featured an epic photo finish that you’ll want to see if you have not already.

Traditionally, the race features some exciting moments, but there are usually one or two competitors that distance themselves from the pack, and end up winning by considerable margins.

Not on Monday, though.

Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa went toe-to-toe, literally, down the stretch, and they ended up sprinting their way to the finish line, as you can see below.

The Boston Marathon came down to a one-block SPRINT 😳 (via @wbz) pic.twitter.com/QMsXsrhsQg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2019

Cherono was named the victor, with a time of 2:07:59, with Desisa finishing just one second behind him. What a race.